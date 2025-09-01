Congress Alert Ahead Of Assam Voter List Revision

By Amit Agnihotri

New Delhi: The Congress has become alert after the controversial Bihar voter list revision and has decided not to let any irregularities creep in during a similar exercise to be started in Assam soon.

The north-eastern state will have assembly elections in 2026. The Congress, which has been in the opposition since 2016, is trying hard to dislodge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is banking on the two-term natural anti-incumbency against the state government.

A few months ago, the Congress had deployed Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi as the new Assam unit chief to counter the saffron party. Later, a team of new office bearers was also approved by the high command to let Gogoi plan his campaign ahead of the next year’s contest.

However, as the controversial summary intensive revision in Bihar (where assembly polls will take place in October-November) rolled out from June onwards and large-scale alleged irregularities were reported in the exercise, Congress managers got alerted after a similar voter list revision was announced in Assam.

According to Congress insiders, the state election commission has made preparations for the Assam voter list revision that is likely to start in a week. To meet the challenge, the grand old party has trained around 29,000 booth-level agents (BLA) across the north-eastern state on how to check the voter lists in their area and ensure that no undesirable deletions or additions of names are made in the electoral rolls.

“Our booth-level agents have been trained and deployed. They have been asked to remain alert during the voter list revision. They will work with the Election Commission’s booth-level officers who will conduct the exercise,” All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Assam, Jitendra Singh told ETV Bharat.

According to party insiders, Congress units in various states became alert to the alleged vote theft revelations made by the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Aug 7. Rahul showed documents obtained from the Election Commission to allege that over 1 lakh fake voters had been added in the Mahadevapura assembly segment under the Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha seat, which the Congress lost to the BJP in 2024.

“Along with Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Bihar, vote theft has also come to light in Assam. We have analysed the voter list of the BTR region. There are gross irregularities in the voter list obtained from the Election Commission's website. Many voters and several castes in each and every house raise suspicion. After all, how can there be different castes and different surnames in the same house? This is an almost impossible situation. It is nothing but a planned fraud. Look at the house addresses, house numbers 0 and 00! How is it possible? The BJP cannot form a government with the support of the people; the entire machinery of the Election Commission is with them. We will not let this theft of the people's mandate and politics of loot continue any longer,” said Singh.

AICC secretary in charge of Assam, Manoj Chauhan, said that though he had doubts over several parliamentary seats in Assam, he was certain that vote theft had taken place in the Karimganj seat, where the grand old party lost to the BJP in 2024.

“I am certain that vote theft took place in the Karimganj seat. We had around 2 lakh solid minority votes there and still lost the election. This is something difficult to believe,” Chauhan told ETV Bharat.

“The assembly elections next year will be the first elections to take place in Assam after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. We are prepared to ensure that the voter list is clean. We are ready to fight it out if the right of voters is taken away. We have seen that happen in Bihar, where over 65 lakh voters were removed after the SIR. We won’t let this take place in Assam. We hope that there will be no confusion over accepting the Aadhar card as proof of voters, as it happened in Bihar. The EC only accepted the Aadhar card after the Supreme Court order,” he said.

Out of the total 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam, the BJP got 9, Congress 3, UPPL 1 and AGP 1 in the 2024 national polls. In the 2021 Assam assembly elections, out of the total 126 seats, the BJP got 60, Congress 29, AIUDF 16, AGP 9, UPPL 6, and others 6.

