Is Congress Patching up with AIMIM in Telangana Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections?

Hyderabad: The mutual appreciation between Telangana Chief Minister Revent Reddy and AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi at the foundation ceremony of the Old City Metro Rail project in Hyderabad coupled with CM Reddy's meeting with AIMIM Floor leader in the state Assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi in London have triggered speculations about a patch-up between the two parties ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

AIMIM supreme Asaduddin Owaisi and CM Revanth Reddy shared the stage during the foundation ceremony of the Old City Metro Rail project in Hyderabad on Friday March 8. Speaking on the occasion, the AIMIM chief said that he respected the mandate given by the people of Telangana to the Congress and Revanth Reddy.

“We will cooperate with you in the good work you do in the next five years. We will try to continue the peace in the state which has been there for the last 10 years now and try to make it stronger. We have to remember, the more peaceful our state is, the more developed it will become,” Owaisi said.

The AIMIM chief also took a dig at the BJP government at the Centre. “We have to work together to keep the communal forces at bay. We all know such forces that are trying to divide the country and spread hatred in the country,” Owaisi said.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy while speaking on the occasion said that he would develop the old town “with the support of Majlis and show what Hyderabad is”. While Asaduddin wished that the Congress government should be in power for the full period of five years, the CM reiterated that the Congress government will remain in power till 2034.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi have made it clear that their ideas and policies are the same regarding the development of Hyderabad. As part of the expansion of Metro Rail from MGBS to Falaknuma, the two leaders jointly laid the foundation stone of the metro line in Old City.

Praising the Telangana CM, Owaisi said that Revanth Reddy was stubborn and achieved what he wanted to achieve and became the Chief Minister of Telangana. He clarified that his party will support the Congress government on matters of development. The AIMIM chief also thanked Revanth Reddy for readily providing funds for the development works in the old town. He asked to build a new building for Osmania Hospital, move Chanchal Guda Jail, and build an educational institution for the poor on the jail land.

Responding to Asaduddin's plea, CM Revanth Reddy announced that Chanchal Guda Jail will be moved and an educational institution will be built for the poor people of the surrounding area up to KG to PG. He also promised to build a new building for Osmania Hospital during his tenure.

The proximity between the ruling Congress and the AIMIM in Telangana have triggered speculations over a possible patch-up between the two parties ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. CM Revanth Reddy was seen with AIMIM leader and Floor Leader in the state assembly, Akbaruddin Owaisi in London.

CM Reddy said that he had invited Akbaruddin Owaisi to study the Thames Riverfront project in London and emulate the best practice on Musi River in Telangana.

''Politics and development are two different things. Development in every street in Hyderabad city is my responsibility, that is why the Ministry of Urban and Municipal Development has been allotted to me,” CM Revanth Reddy said at the metro inauguration project.

“The Congress party will take the responsibility of providing all the funds and development. It would be better if the opposition mentioned some points and reminded us of our responsibility. Let us move forward unitedly wherever necessary to walk with you. AIMIM support is essential to take forward the real city of Hyderabad. From our side, whatever support is needed, however many funds are needed, I am ready to give,'' he said.