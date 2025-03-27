Congress Accuses Centre Of Inhuman Approach Towards Wayanad Landslide Victims, Demands Loan Waiver

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal on Wednesday accused the Centre of being inhuman towards victims of the Wayanad landslides and demanded that a loan waiver for them be announced immediately.

In a post on X, Venugopal said the Centre had "displayed a completely inhuman approach towards those who suffered a once-in-a-lifetime tragedy". The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has also called on the Centre to immediately announce a loan waiver for the victims, he said.

"The government in Delhi, since the disaster, has been unfair to the victims -- there was an inordinate delay in announcing the relief package, and even when it was announced, it came in the form of a loan with extremely infeasible conditions," Venugopal said.

"On top of that, the stance of not waiving loans for people who suffered in this unimaginable fashion only showed the government's apathy towards disasters in Kerala," he added.

The Congress has been demanding relief for victims of the Wayanad landslides in which hundreds were killed and injured, besides loss of properties.