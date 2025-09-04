Congress Accuses BJP Of Large-Scale Vote Theft In Uttarakhand Bypolls

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Congress president Karan Mahara on Thursday levelled serious allegations of large-scale vote theft against the BJP in the Kedarnath bye elections. This comes close on the heels of the recently concluded Voter Adhikar Yatra taken out by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against the Election Commission of India for alleged vote theft.

"Just like many cases of vote rigging came to light in the assembly elections of Haryana and Maharashtra, there has been large-scale vote theft in the 2022 Assembly and civic elections of Uttarakhand. Congress is giving full proof of this," he said.

Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Gurdeep Singh Sappal said, "After winning two by-elections, the BJP understood that Congress would win the Kedarnath bypolls as well. Therefore, they repeated what was done in the elections of Haryana and Maharashtra. Before the Kedarnath by-election, 8,500 votes were added. After which, more than 4,000 votes were cut. Why was this done? The Election Commission did not give any answer."

Sappal said a committee was formed under 'Mera Vote Mera Adhikar' to investigate the rigging of votes in the elections. Pankaj Chhetri, Prem Bahukhandi and Abhinav Thapar were part of this committee that ran a comprehensive public relations and public awareness campaign and set a target of filing at least 2,000 RTIs.

"With immense public support, we received data of 2,503 RTIs. Apart from this, thousands of citizens also filed RTI independently. Despite all this, only 136 replies have come from the commission so far. Most of the replies were convoluted, and the information was passed on to other departments in most cases," he added.

Sappal said that many obstacles were also faced in this process, as soon after the party decided to file RTIs, postal orders worth Rs 10 suddenly disappeared from post offices."If such obstacles had not come to the fore, the number of applications could have been more than 10,000. Irregularities in the voters' list have been exposed in the urban body elections in 2025. Many people voted in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but their names were removed from the list of voters," he said.

"As per Article 326 of the Constitution, every citizen above 18 years of age has the right to vote. Despite that, about 96,000 names were excluded from the list of August 2024 in the Dehradun Municipal Corporation elections, although the number was increased later. Three days ahead of the elections, 32,000 names were removed again, raising serious questions on transparency," he further said.

Sappal said that Congress is taking the campaign of vote theft to the next level so that the country can know how the will of the people is being put in the BJP's lap in the form of robbery. "BJP is stealing votes at every level. The same will happen in 2027 as well. But Congress will not allow any disturbance in the 2027 assembly elections and will form the governement," he added.