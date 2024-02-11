Cong Workers Never Supported Alliance with AAP in Punjab: LoP Pratap Bajwa

A day after AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced of fielding candidates for all 13 Lok Sabha seats of Punjab and one seat of Chandigarh, LoP and senior Congress leader Pratap Bajwa said Congress workers of Punjab never favoured an alliance with AAP. Arvind Kejriwal wants to fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections alone and will remain alone, he added.

Chandigarh: Leader of Opposition Pratap Bajwa on Sunday welcomed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal's announcement to field candidates for all Lok Sabha seats in Punjab saying Congress workers have never favoured the alliance in the state. He said that Kejriwal will contest the elections alone and will remain alone.

"We have been saying for a long time that we don't have any alliance with AAP in Punjab. Workers from the state level to the booth level have never supported this alliance," Bajwa said.

Kejriwal on Saturday had said that AAP will announce its candidates for all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and one seat in Chandigarh in the next 10-15 days signaling that there will be no alliance with Congress. In January, Chief Minister Bhagwant had said that AAP will contest the polls alone in Punjab.

Kejriwal has launched the scheme of doorstep delivery of free ration to beneficiaries in Punjab. He visited door-to-door with Mann and distributed ration along with informing people about the scheme.

Kejriwal said, "It has been 75 years since our country became independent but the allocated ration did not reach many people at the grassroot level. This is because instead of common people, the ration was taken away by the ministers, leaders and government officials."

Kejriwal also said that he had tried implementing the scheme in Delhi but was stopped by the Centre. He said that a day will come when this scheme will be implemented across the country.

