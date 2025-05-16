ETV Bharat / state

Cong Workers Burn Vijay Shah's Effigy For Remarks Against Col Sofiya Qureshi At Her Hometown In Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur: Amid a backlash over Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah's controversial remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Congress leaders on Friday visited the Army Officer's house in Naugaon of Chhattarpur district, where they met her uncle, Bali Mohammad. They congratulated him for Qureshi's achievements and condemned Shah for his "shameful" comments.

Qureshi had spent her childhood in Naugaon and attended classes 1 to 3 at a school here. Her family members also live in Naugaon.

The minister's remarks have triggered criticism from the Opposition as well as the common people and protests are being held condemning it. In a protest that was held at Qureshi's hometown, Congress workers joined the locals and burnt the minister's effigy at Kothi Square of Naugaon. The Congress workers have warned to intensify their agitation if Shah is not arrested.

Raising slogans against Shah, the Congress workers said that an insult to India's daughter will not be tolerated and demanded that the minister should be dismissed immediately. "Hindustan will not tolerate the insult of India's daughter," they said adding, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav should immediately ask Shah to resign.