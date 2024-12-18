ETV Bharat / state

Cong Worker Dies During Protest Near UP Assembly, Party Alleges 'Police Brutality'

Lucknow: A Congress worker died during the party's protest near the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday, with its UP unit chief Ajay Rai claiming that he died due to "police brutality". Police said 28-year-old Prabhat Pandey, a native of Gorakhpur, was brought dead to the hospital from the Congress office.

"Prabhat Pandey was brought to the Civil Hospital in Hazratganj in an unconscious condition from the Congress office. The doctors declared him brought dead," DCP (Central Lucknow) Raveena Tyagi said.

"Prima facie, according to doctors, there was no visible injury mark on his body. Apart from this, a post-mortem would be done by a panel and the process would be videographed. Accordingly, further legal proceedings would be carried out," Tyagi added.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajay Rai, in a post on X, said, "Today, while going to gherao the assembly, our young colleague Prabhat Pandey ji passed away due to police brutality." "This incident is extremely sad and condemnable. Our Congress family is hurt and angry by this accident. We will not tolerate this incident at all."