ETV Bharat / state

Cong Will Not Allow Divisive Forces To Succeed: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said the Congress will not let those who try to win elections with a divisive agenda.

Speaking at an 'Iftar' organised in his assembly constituency of Kodangal on the occasion of Ramzan, he said the grand old party has always been in the forefront in fighting against "communal forces".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', emphasised on opening 'mohabbat ki dukaan' (shop of love) in 'nafrat ka bazar' (market of hatred), he said.

"Some people are trying to gain political mileage by dividing people in this country... to win elections. Winning elections is not wrong. But, some are trying to divide people to win elections. That is wrong. Congress party, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge ji or your brother Revanth Reddy would not allow them to succeed," he said.