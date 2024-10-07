Congress Slams BJP as ED Summons Manipur Congress MLA

Guwahati: The Opposition Congress has slammed the ruling BJP government over a recent summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President K. Meghachandra.

The ED has served the notice to the Congress MLA at his residence in New Delhi to appear before the Enforcement Directorate Headquarters in New Delhi today. The summon was served upon the 4 times Congress MLA, who is also Manipur Congress President, to be physically present at Assistant Director, Special Task Force, Enforcement Directorate Headquarters, in New Delhi on Monday. The Congress on the other hand, termed the ED summon to Meghachandra Singh as an effort to silence him.

"Meghachandra Singh has been speaking out fearlessly and aggressively against the non-biological PM, the Union Home Minister, the Chief Minister of Manipur, and the BJP, exposing the manner in which they have destroyed Manipur since May 2023. Today he has received summons from the ED.

This is nothing but the politics of vendetta, vengeance, harassment, and revenge. This action is to cover up the Union Govt's colossal failures in the state - reflected in Mr. Narendra Modi's refusal to visit the state since it blew up 17 months back," said senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on his X handle.

"Our Manipur PCC President K Megachandra can't be silenced for speaking the truth and for the people of Manipur by the Modi government and its agencies. We will fight it legally in court," said MPCC spokesperson Ningombam Bupenda Meitei.

It may be mentioned here that Meghachandra has been very vocal against the BJP government at the Centre and particularly against Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the crisis in Manipur, which has remained on the boil since May last year. Ethnic violence between the Meiteis and Kukis have so far killed 220 people from both the communities in the state and displaced over 65000 people.