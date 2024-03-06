Cong Removes 'Rebel' Himachal Pradesh Leader from Party Secretary's Post

Congress general secretary K. C. Venugopal said that the party president, Mallikarjun Kharge, has removed Sudhir Sharma from the post of secretary.

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday removed Sudhir Sharma, one of the six-party MLAs in Himachal Pradesh who cross-voted in favour of the BJP candidate in the February 27 Rajya Sabha polls, from the post of its secretary.

In a release, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said party president Mallikarjun Kharge has removed Sharma from the post of secretary with immediate effect.

Sharma is a senior leader from Dharamshala and a former Himachal Pradesh minister. He was recently disqualified as an MLA for defying a party whip.

