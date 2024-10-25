ETV Bharat / state

Cong Removes Prayagraj Gangapar Chief For Contesting Phulpur Bypoll As Independent

The bypoll to the Phulpur constituency in Prayagraj has been necessitated by the election of sitting BJP MLA Praveen Patel to LS earlier this year.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Prayagraj: The Uttar Pradesh Congress on Friday removed Suresh Chandra Yadav as its Prayagraj (Gangapar) unit chief for filing nomination papers as an Independent for the by-polls to the Phulpur assembly seat.

"For filing nomination papers against the INDIA bloc candidate in the Phulpur assembly bye-election against the decision of the party leadership, you have been removed from the post of president of District Congress Committee Prayagraj (Gangapar) with immediate effect," state Congress Committee president Ajay Rai said in a letter issued to Yadav.

The bypoll to the Phulpur assembly constituency in Prayagraj district has been necessitated by the election of sitting BJP MLA Praveen Patel to Lok Sabha earlier this year. The last date for filing nominations was October 25.

Voting will take place on November 13 and the results will be announced on November 23. The party has three district units in Prayagraj -- Gangapar, Yamunapar and City.

TAGGED:

