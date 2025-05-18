Cong MP Gaurav Gogoi Visited Pak On ISI Invitation, Worked Closely With Establishment There: Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday alleged that Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi visited Pakistan on an invitation from its spy agency ISI, and that he worked closely with the establishment of the neighbouring nation.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an official function here, Sarma asserted that the government has documentary evidence to support this claim, and “every proof will be presented before the public by September 10” after proper verification.

"Gaurav Gogoi visited Pakistan on an invitation of the ISI. For the first time, I am saying this. We have documents of the same. He did not go for tourism purposes. He went there definitely for taking training," the CM claimed. The Deputy Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha went there on a direct invitation of the Pakistan government and “it was dangerous”, Sarma said.

"... He was (working) closely with the Pakistan establishment. When does the Home Department send an invitation? It is only to impart training. "An invitation from the foreign affairs (department) or any university is altogether a different thing. This was not from the foreign affairs or cultural departments. He went there on a direct invitation from the home department of Pakistan," Sarma asserted.

The chief minister stressed that the government here has proof of Gogoi's actions, and there is no way to escape from it.

"All his paths are closed. We have seen the evidence. Only we need time till September to get the papers. We have to submit a notice and then the embassy will provide us with the documents. September 10 is final and please do not ask about this again till that time," he added.