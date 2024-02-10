ED Quizzes Cong MP Dhiraj Sahu in Soren's Money Laundering Case

Ranchi: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu on Saturday arrived at the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with a money laundering case against former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Sahu was issued a summon by ED on Thursday. He is likely to be interrogated over his alleged links with Soren and the BMW car that was seized from the former CM's house in Delhi recently.

On January 20, ED had raided the residence of Soren in Shanti Niketan in Delhi wherein cash, a BMW car bearing a Haryana number plate and several documents were seized. According to ED sources, Sahu had allegedly sent the BMW car to Soren's residence. The seized BMW car was registered in the name of one Mudiyali company which has links with Sahu, sources said.

The ED also raided the address in Haryana's Gurugram at which the BMW was registered, on Wednesday. This apart, two premises in Kolkata were also raided in this connection.

Earlier, the Income Tax department had raided several premises of Sahu in Jharkhand and Odisha in December and seized cash amounting to Rs 350 crore. Sahu, however, denied any connection with the cash seized.

​Ever since Soren's arrest on January 31 in connection with alleged money laundering in land deal case, ED has been interrogating him. The agency is also collecting details about all people who had connections with the former CM.