ETV Bharat / state

Cong MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh To Purchase Maize From Farmers At MSP For 2 Years

Congress MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh urged farmers to grow maize as it requires less water and saves electricity.

Cong MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh Will Purchase Maize From Farmers At MSP For 2 Years
Cong MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh at the programme (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 23, 2025, 6:53 PM IST

Bathinda: In view of the problem of depleting groundwater level in Punjab, Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh on Sunday assured to buy maize at Minimum Support Price (MSP) for two years from farmers.

Singh was addressing a large number of farmers, who had gathered under the banner of 'Nai Soch Nawan Punjab', in Maur Mandi in Bathinda. He said, "Punjab's cotton belt is being devastated by pink bollworm infestation. Only two percent of the farmers are sowing cotton and the area under paddy is increasing constantly due to which, the groundwater level is falling. This is a matter of grave concern for Punjab."

Appealing farmers of Malwa to sow maize on a large scale, the MLA said that he will buy the crop at MSP for two years. He said it is the government's job to give MSP but he will help the farmers. Being a businessman he knows that maize crop has a huge demand in the corporate sector, he added.

He said that he understands the pain of the farmers of Punjab so is motivating them to plant crops that can revive the sinking agriculture of the state. His teams are working in Malwa so that Punjab can be turned colourful again.

He said that cultivating maize saves electricity so the state government should give Rs 10,000 per acre to the farmers and the Centre should provide Rs 15000. But even if neither the state nor Centre provides assistance, he will help the maize farmers of the state, Singh assured.

Read more

  1. Himachal Has Set Highest Support Price For Wheat, Maize Under Natural Farming In India: CM Sukhu
  2. Tribal Farmers In Madhya Pradesh's Dindori Demand MSP For Coarse Grains Ahead Of Union Budget

Bathinda: In view of the problem of depleting groundwater level in Punjab, Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh on Sunday assured to buy maize at Minimum Support Price (MSP) for two years from farmers.

Singh was addressing a large number of farmers, who had gathered under the banner of 'Nai Soch Nawan Punjab', in Maur Mandi in Bathinda. He said, "Punjab's cotton belt is being devastated by pink bollworm infestation. Only two percent of the farmers are sowing cotton and the area under paddy is increasing constantly due to which, the groundwater level is falling. This is a matter of grave concern for Punjab."

Appealing farmers of Malwa to sow maize on a large scale, the MLA said that he will buy the crop at MSP for two years. He said it is the government's job to give MSP but he will help the farmers. Being a businessman he knows that maize crop has a huge demand in the corporate sector, he added.

He said that he understands the pain of the farmers of Punjab so is motivating them to plant crops that can revive the sinking agriculture of the state. His teams are working in Malwa so that Punjab can be turned colourful again.

He said that cultivating maize saves electricity so the state government should give Rs 10,000 per acre to the farmers and the Centre should provide Rs 15000. But even if neither the state nor Centre provides assistance, he will help the maize farmers of the state, Singh assured.

Read more

  1. Himachal Has Set Highest Support Price For Wheat, Maize Under Natural Farming In India: CM Sukhu
  2. Tribal Farmers In Madhya Pradesh's Dindori Demand MSP For Coarse Grains Ahead Of Union Budget

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAIZEMLA RANA GURJEET SINGHMSPCONG MLA TO BUY MAIZE AT MSP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.