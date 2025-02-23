Cong MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh To Purchase Maize From Farmers At MSP For 2 Years

Bathinda: In view of the problem of depleting groundwater level in Punjab, Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh on Sunday assured to buy maize at Minimum Support Price (MSP) for two years from farmers.

Singh was addressing a large number of farmers, who had gathered under the banner of 'Nai Soch Nawan Punjab', in Maur Mandi in Bathinda. He said, "Punjab's cotton belt is being devastated by pink bollworm infestation. Only two percent of the farmers are sowing cotton and the area under paddy is increasing constantly due to which, the groundwater level is falling. This is a matter of grave concern for Punjab."

Appealing farmers of Malwa to sow maize on a large scale, the MLA said that he will buy the crop at MSP for two years. He said it is the government's job to give MSP but he will help the farmers. Being a businessman he knows that maize crop has a huge demand in the corporate sector, he added.

He said that he understands the pain of the farmers of Punjab so is motivating them to plant crops that can revive the sinking agriculture of the state. His teams are working in Malwa so that Punjab can be turned colourful again.

He said that cultivating maize saves electricity so the state government should give Rs 10,000 per acre to the farmers and the Centre should provide Rs 15000. But even if neither the state nor Centre provides assistance, he will help the maize farmers of the state, Singh assured.