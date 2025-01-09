ETV Bharat / state

Cong MLA Balakrishnan, 3 Others Booked For N M Vijayan's Suicide Abetment: Police

Wayanad: Congress MLA I C Balakrishnan and three others have been booked for the abetment of suicide of the party's Wayanad district office-bearer N M Vijayan, police said on Thursday.

A senior police officer of the district confirmed that the section of abetment of suicide under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been added to the FIR in connection with Vijayan and his son's death.

The officer also confirmed that Balakrishnan and three others, including Wayanad DCC president N D Appachan, who were named in Vijayan's suicide note, have been arrayed as accused in the case. "The action was taken based on Vijayan's suicide note," the officer said.