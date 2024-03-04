Cong Ministers Slam BJP for Posting Private Forensic Lab Report On "Pro-Pakistan" Slogans

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP has claimed that a private Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report has confirmed that "pro-Pakistan" slogans were raised in the Assembly premises when Rajya Sabha poll results were declared and accused the ruling Congress of "distorting truth" behind the alleged incident.

Responding to the allegations, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar clarified that government does not consider reports of private institutions while ministers Priyank Kharge and Satish Jarakiholi slammed BJP raising questions on the credibility of the private institution's report and attacked the saffron party saying creating anxiety among public amounts to treason.

BJP state unit chief BY Vijayendra alleged that supporters of Syed Naseer Hussain, who was elected to the Upper House, shouted pro-Pakistan slogans in the premises of the state Assembly after his victory. Following which, the state government ordered a government-led FSL to probe into the allegations. The BJP has now posted a report prepared by Clue4Evidence Forensic Investigations Pvt Ltd on its X handle in this regard.

"Who gave the NOC to the private institution? Are private institutions allowed to submit reports like this? We will have to check every aspect. We will take action as per the findings of the forensic report ordered by the home department. If the allegations are confirmed, we will definitely take action against the accused. It is not right to accuse the government of concealing the truth," Parameshwar said.

Lashing out at the BJP, minister Priyank Kharge said that releasing the forensic report of a private institution is an act of treason for the BJP. "Creating anxiety among public is treason," Kharge said.

"What is the credibility of the Clue4Evidence Forensic Investigations Pvt Ltd? Does the institution possess government certification? The institution should report to the local police. It should have that much maturity. What is the footage that BJP gave the organisation? If they gave raw footage, where did they get it from?" the minister questioned.

Minister Satish Jarakiholi said everyone knows for whom the private organisation is working for. "There is no question of protecting anyone who shouted slogans. The CM, DCM and Home Minister have already assured that action will be taken," he added.