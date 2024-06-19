Cong Leader Breaks Down In Tears After Party Fields CM's Wife From Dehra

Kangra: Dr Rajesh Sharma, Congress candidate who contested from Himachal Pradesh's Dehra assembly in the 2022 bye-election, on Wednesday broke down in tears after the party announced candidature of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's wife Kamlesh Thakur from here. He was later taken to the civil hospital following a panic attack.

While holding a meeting with party workers today, Dr Sharma could not hide his frustration and broke down in front of all. He alleged that he had been held hostage for nine hours at CM's official residence in Shimla and said that he would contest the polls as an independent candidate. Sharma, a doctor by profession, also alleged that some Congress leaders and ministers have threatened him.

Dr Sharma said that once he was the commander of Dehra but instead of protecting his commander, Sukhu has fielded his queen after getting a political opportunity.

After the meeting, Dr Sharma started feeling dizzy and was taken to the Civil Hospital in Dehra.

Dr Sharma's supporters had considered him to be a probable candidate from Dehra. In 2022, the party had given him ticket but he lost to an independent candidate, Hoshiyaar. This time, the party high command has put its bet on CM's wife to win the Dehra seat, which has never been won by Congress.

CM Sukhu said that during the Lok Sabha elections, the high command had asked him to field his wife and now again, the party has asked the same. "Therefore, I could not disobey the orders of the high command and had to take a decision. Dehra is my wife's maternal home," he said.