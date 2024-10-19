Cong, JMM To Contest 70 Of 81 Jharkhand Assembly Seats: CM Hemant Soren

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday said that the INDIA bloc will contest the upcoming assembly polls together and the Congress and the JMM will field candidates in 70 of 81 seats.

Seat-sharing talks are on with alliance partners - the RJD and the Left parties - for the remaining 11 seats, he said. The assembly polls will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20 and counting will take place on November 23.

"INDIA bloc will contest the Jharkhand assembly polls together. It has been decided during the seat-sharing talks with the allies that the Congress and the JMM will field candidates in 70 of 81 seats," Soren said after meeting with the alliance partners here.