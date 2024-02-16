Cong Had Said Ram Rajya Is Imaginary and Now Chanting 'Jai Siya Ram': PM Modi

Rewari: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed Congress for delaying the construction of the Ram Mandir. He said that those who termed 'Ram Rajya' as an imaginary concept are now chanting 'Jai Siya Ram'. He also announced that NDA will cross the 400 mark this time.

Addressing a programme in Rewari, PM Modi said, "Congress is going through the most difficult phase of its history as its leaders are leaving one by one. Today the situation is such that Congress does not have even a single worker left with it. This is the reason why states led by the Congress government are not developing. There is no money to pay salaries to the employees in Himachal Pradesh."

Criticising Congress over the 'One Rank One Pension' scheme, PM Modi said, "Congress was very careless regarding 'One Rank One Pension' scheme and did not even have a budget for it. Today, everyone is happy with 'One Rank One Pension'.

He alleged that biggest scams occurred during Congress regime. "Congress thinks remaining in power is their birthright. So, ever since the son of a poor man became the PM, Congress has been plotting against him. But, with the blessings of the public, such conspiracy can do no harm to him," he added.

"Congress used to say that Ram Rajya was imaginary. Now Ram Mandir has been set up in Ayodhya and the same people are chanting 'jai Siya Ram'," he said.

PM Modi inaugurated development schemes worth over Rs 9,750 crore for Haryana's Rewari. These schemes are related to railway, tourism, urban transport and health.

"My relationship with Rewari has been different. I know people of Rewari love Modi very much. My first programme after being elected as PM was in Rewari. It was with your blessings that India has climbed up to the 5th position from 11th in economic growth. Now I need your blessings for our third term so that the country can move from 5th to 3th position."

He said that Haryana has been witnessing signifiant progress with the railway budget for Haryana being raised from Rs 300 crore to Rs 3,000 crore.

Earlier, Haryana CM Manohar Lal said PM Modi's visit to Rewari on this day is special since during the previous tenure, the election rally was started from here on September 15, 2013. He said that the foundation stone for AIIMS Rewari was laid today and it will be extremely beneficial to the people.

The hospital will be set up at a cost of around Rs 1650 crore on 203 acres of land in Majra Mustil Bhalkhi village of Rewari. It will be a 720 bed hospital with facilities of accommodation for faculty and staff, hostel for students, night shelter, guest house, auditorium and others. The hospital complex will have a medical college with 100 seats and nursing college with 60 seats along with an AYUSH Block with 30 beds. The hospital is being established under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), he said adding that AIIMS Rewari will provide comprehensive and healthcare services to the people of Haryana.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of Gurugram Metro Rail Project that is to be developed at a cost of about Rs 5450 crore. The project will connect Millennium City Centre to Udyog Vihar Phase-5. The Rapid Metro Rail at Maulsari Avenue station near Cyber City will be merged into the existing metro network of Gurugram.

Also, Jyotisar Experience Centre in Kurukshetra was inaugurated. It has been built at a cost of Rs 240 crore and spread over 17 acres. People will be able to see the epic story of Mahabharata here.

Foundation stones of many railway projects including doubling of Bhiwani-Dobh Bhali railway line (42.30 km), doubling of Manheru-Bawani Kheda railway line (31.50 km), doubling of Rewari-Kathuwas railway line (27.73 km) and doubling of Kathuwas-Narnaul railway line (24.12 km) were laid on the occasion.

PM Modi also dedicated the Rohtak-Maham-Hansi railway line (68 km) to the nation. This will reduce the travel time between Rohtak and Hisar. Also, the train service in the Rohtak-Meham-Hansi section was flagged off by the PM.