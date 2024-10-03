ETV Bharat / state

Cong Govts In Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, T'gana Are In Financial Mess, Claims Kishan Reddy

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G. Kishan Reddy, while addressing a press conference, criticized the Congress government for failing to fulfil its election promises. He also alleged that the government led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is extorting money from business people and real estate companies under the guise of "RR Tax."

File photo of G Kishan Reddy
File photo of G Kishan Reddy (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: Congress governments in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh are in a deep financial crisis and not able to fulfil poll promises, while the regime in Telangana is also likely to fall into the same situation, Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy claimed on Thursday. Addressing a press conference here, Reddy assured that the BJP will stand by the poor people whose houses are allegedly being demolished by the authorities in the name of "Musi River beautification".

He further claimed that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy-led government is extorting money from business people and real estate companies in the name of "RR Tax". The BJP termed the word "RR Tax" as "Rahul Gandhi, Revanth Reddy Tax". "The Congress has given several guarantees in Himachal Pradesh. Now the situation is that it is not able to pay salaries to MLAs and government employees also. It is in a miserable state.

"The Himachal and Karnataka governments are grappling with a financial crisis. The Karnataka chief minister is facing several corruption allegations. Telangana is also likely to face the same situation," the Union Coal Minister claimed. Referring to the ongoing survey along the Musi Riverfront, he said the BRS and Congress parties follow the same ideology and the state government is demolishing houses of poor people without any proper planning.

He said the Congress government is continuing what the previous BRS regime initiated. On the demolition drive being taken up by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), Reddy said it should show the same vigour in demolishing the farmhouses built by rich and affluent people in and around lakes. "BJP will go to any extent to protect poor peoples' houses," he said. He opined that the state government, in a bid to divert public attention, has been resorting to such demolition drives.

Reacting to Telangana Minister Konda Surekha's comments that BRS leader K T Rama Rao was the reason behind the divorce of actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, Reddy said it is unfortunate that leaders make such comments. He suggested the media should blacklist and boycott leaders who make such remarks.

TAGGED:

