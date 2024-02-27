Congress government in Telangana launches two poll 'guarantees'

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy (ETV Bharat File Photo)

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday launched the Congress two poll 'guarantees'-- one is the supply of LPG cylinders for Rs 500 and the other is power supply up to 200 units to the poor in the state.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday launched two poll 'guarantees' of the ruling Congress - supply of LPG cylinders for Rs 500 and free power supply up to 200 units to the poor. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his cabinet colleagues launched the scheme at the state secretariat here.

The state government had earlier initiated two other schemes -- free travel for women in state-run RTC buses and a health scheme of Rs 10 lakh to the poor which are part of the six 'guarantees' announced by Congress ahead of the recent Legislative Assembly elections.

Telangana Congress GuaranteeLPG cylindersA Revanth Reddy

