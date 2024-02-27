Congress government in Telangana launches two poll 'guarantees'

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday launched two poll 'guarantees' of the ruling Congress - supply of LPG cylinders for Rs 500 and free power supply up to 200 units to the poor. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his cabinet colleagues launched the scheme at the state secretariat here.



The state government had earlier initiated two other schemes -- free travel for women in state-run RTC buses and a health scheme of Rs 10 lakh to the poor which are part of the six 'guarantees' announced by Congress ahead of the recent Legislative Assembly elections.