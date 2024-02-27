Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday launched two poll 'guarantees' of the ruling Congress - supply of LPG cylinders for Rs 500 and free power supply up to 200 units to the poor. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his cabinet colleagues launched the scheme at the state secretariat here.
The state government had earlier initiated two other schemes -- free travel for women in state-run RTC buses and a health scheme of Rs 10 lakh to the poor which are part of the six 'guarantees' announced by Congress ahead of the recent Legislative Assembly elections.
Congress government in Telangana launches two poll 'guarantees'
