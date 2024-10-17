ETV Bharat / state

Cong Expels Digital Media Convenor Sarin Who Questioned Party Choice for Palakkad Bypoll

Thiruvananthapuram/Palakkad: Congress digital media convenor Dr P Sarin, who raised a banner of protest against the party leadership over its candidate decision for the Palakkad assembly bypoll, was expelled from the primary membership of the party on Thursday.

The KPCC made this decision simultaneously as Sarin announced a press conference in Palakkad, declaring his intention to work with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) moving forward.

As Sarin was holding the press conference, making damaging allegations against Congress leaders, including opposition leader V D Satheeshan, Vadakara MP Shafi Parambil, and Palakkad by-election candidate Rahul Mamkootathil, the KPCC issued a press release announcing the decision of state party chief K Sudhakaran to expel Sarin from the party.

The KPCC stated that the action was taken due to Sarin's serious anti-party activities and indiscipline.

Reports indicate that the CPI(M) is likely to consider him as a Left candidate from Palakkad. The district leadership of the CPI(M) said that a decision regarding the party's candidate for the seat will be determined by the party.

During his press conference, Sarin said, "I will be working for the Left in this election, though it is not as a candidate." Sarin accused Satheeshan of having a "soft approach" towards the BJP.

He lashed out against the opposition leader, accusing him of hijacking the party along with 'two others' and of shifting Shafi Parambil from Palakkad to Vadakara Lok Sabha seat to necessitate a by-election in Palakkad to benefit the BJP.