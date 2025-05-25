Cong Accuses BJP Of Not Probing Into Conspiracy Behind Jhiram Ghati Attack

Bastar: On the 12th anniversary of the Jhiram Ghati Naxalite attack, Congress leaders paid tributes at the Jhiram memorial built to honour the party leaders who lost their lives in the massacre. They also slammed the BJP for not investigating into the conspiracy behind the deadly attack.

While offering their tributes to the martyrs, Congress alleged that the BJP is not allowing the truth behind the incident to be revealed and has ignored the Jhiram Memorial, which was built three years ago.

Jhiram memorial (ETV Bharat)

Congress district president Sushil Maurya said this memorial was inaugurated by the then Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on May 25, 2022 but in just three years, it is lying in ruins. Although, CCTV cameras are installed near the memorial. it is being damaged, he alleged.

"Mayor Sanjay Pandey has been promising for two months that the memorial will be repaired but nothing has been done so far. This issue was raised by Congress in the municipal corporation house. After which, the municipal corporation staff reached the memorial and only covered the damaged portions with curtains. The mayor MLA Kiran Dev and MP Mahesh Kashyap, all of whom are from BJP, need to do better work on the ground in Bastar," Maurya said.

Countering the Congress leader's allegations, Jagdalpur mayor Sanjay Pandey said those who do not participate in the Tiranga Yatra and comment on the rally for Operation Sindoor's achievement are the ones who are talking about honouring the martyrs today. Everyone knows the truth of the Jhiram attack like who is responsible and who escaped, the mayor said.

"Today, Congress leaders are supporting the Maoists. More than 400 Maoists have been killed due to which Congress is having a stomach ache. The work of beautifying Jhiram Shaheed Memorial is being done by the municipal corporation with its funds but Congress is only focused on doing politics on this issue," Pandey added.

Area in Jhiram Ghati where Naxals attacked Congress rally (ETV Bharat)

The Jhiram Ghati Naxal attack took place on May 25, 2013, during Congress's Parivartan Yatra. The Naxalites had fired on the Congress rally and convoy. Also, a vehicle was hit by an IED and all passengers were killed. A huge crater was created on National Highway 30 due to the blast resulting which, the convoy could not cross and got trapped in Jhiram valley. Naxals then fired indiscriminately on the convoy, killing Congress leaders, security personnel and common citizens. Over 27 Congress leaders, including senior leaders, and workers were killed.