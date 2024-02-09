'Conferring Former PM PV Narasimha Rao With Bharat Ratna Is a Matter of Pride for Telangana People'

Hyderabad: Son of Telangana Soil, former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao was conferred with the country's highest award the Bharat Ratna. This was announced by Prime Minister Modi on X (formerly Twitter). The PM praised the services of PV Narasimha Rao rendered to the country as immense. He said that his leadership laid a strong foundation for the economic development of the country. He tweeted that India attracted the world market during PV's tenure. A new era of economic growth has begun under his rule," he said in a tweet.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed happiness over the announcement of the Bharat Ratna to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. He said in the Assembly that PV getting the country's highest civilian award is a matter of pride for all the people of the country.

BJP State President and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that the selection of the Bharat Ratna for a nationalist, statesman, multi-talented PV Narasimha Rao is a matter of pride for all the people of the country. It is said that his services to India in various capacities as a visionary leader have been duly recognised. Along with leading the country forward with political acumen as Chanakya, his life as a writer and literary man has been praised as an ideal for all of us at every step.

BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed happiness over former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao getting the country's highest award Bharat Ratna. KCR said that this award is an honour for the people of Telangana. KCR thanked the Central government for giving the Bharat Ratna to PV Narasimha Rao in honour of BRS's demand to declare Bharat Ratna to PV.

"Glad that the Union government has honoured former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao with the Bharat Ratna. We have been demanding the Union government for this honour since the centenary celebrations of PVNR organised by the Telangana government under the leadership of KCR," said KTR.

