Conductor Killed, 23 Injured After Maha Kumbh-Bound Bus Collides With Truck On Chhattisgarh-MP Border

Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi: A bus on the way to Prayagraj carrying Maha Kumbh devotees from Chhattisgarh's Raipur collided with a trailer truck parked on the roadside in Chhattisgarh Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district resulting in the death of the bus conductor and injuries to at least 23 people, police officials said on Wednesday.

Of the 23 injured passengers, the condition of five is critical. Their treatment is underway in Venkatnagar and Anupnagar Hospitals of Madhya Pradesh, officials said.

Conductor Killed, 23 Others Injured After Maha Kumbh-Bound Bus Collided With Truck In Chhattisgarh-MP Border (ETV Bharat)

The incident took place near Venkatnagar and Khairjhithi village at around 5 am. Soon after being informed about the accident, Om Chandel, Additional Superintendent of Police, Gaurela Pendra Marwahi district, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Shyam Sidar, and other officers reached the spot and started relief and rescue work.

SDPO Sidar said the coal-laden trailer was parked on the Chhattisgarh-MP border. At that same time, the passenger bus coming from Raipur with 32 people on board collided with the trailer.

The conductor of the bus died on the spot while at least 23 passengers suffered injuries. The injured were rushed to Venkatnagar Hospital, and several others to Anuppur Hospital in the vicinity.

The bus had left Raipur at around 11 pm on Tuesday and was bound for Prayagraj. Ashok Gadewal, a passenger, said that the driver was driving at a very high speed. The trailer was parked, and the bus driver hit the trailer from behind.

Accusing the driver, many of the passengers said that despite repeatedly asking the driver, he was not reducing the speed of the vehicle. The bus driver absconded soon after the incident, they added.