Conduct KAS Prelims Examination Again, Opposition Leader R Ashoka Demands State Govt

Bengaluru: Opposition BJP on Tuesday demanded reconducting preliminary examination for the recruitment of gazetted probationers (Karnataka Administrative Services) in the wake of errors in the Kannada version of question papers besides seeking suspension of officers of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) responsible for the errors.

KPSC held the preliminary examination on August 27, 2024, to recruit 384 gazetted officers. But it had to reconduct the examination as there were 59 errors in the Kannada question papers. The KPSC said the errors crept in while translating question papers from English to Kannada. Even in the re-examination, more errors continued forcing lakhs of students to demand re-examination again. Noted writers and religious leaders also expressed their concern over the issue while ridiculing KPSC for its inability to set error-free question papers.

"The KPSC is playing with the future of over two lakh candidates," Opposition leader R Ashoka charged while raising the issue in the Assembly. "How can KPSC be so careless that it allowed errors in question papers twice? This is despite Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's warning against repetition of errors while examining for the second time."

He also took the KPSC to task for setting question papers in English and then translating them into Kannada. "Rules say the question papers must be set in Kannada and then translated to other languages. By doing so they have shown disrespect to the language. The officers responsible for the translation work must be suspended forthwith," he demanded. He also demanded the recovery of money spent by the State Government for conducting the examination.

"The government has spent Rs 30 crore on conducting the examination twice. It needs another Rs 15 crore to conduct the examination again. The government must recover this amount from KPSC officials responsible for this mess," he said.

Ashoka urged the government to scrap the ongoing recruitment and start afresh. "A lot of candidates have crossed the upper age limit due to the mess created by KPSC. The government must issue a fresh notification and allow all these candidates to write the examination again," he said.

Senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal described the KPSC as a den of corruption and called for a total cleansing of the recruitment body by bringing in sweeping reforms. "All successive governments are responsible for the current state of affairs at KPSC. Among others, the first thing the government must do is stop appointing members and chairman to KPSC on caste, money and other considerations," he said. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said that the State Government will reply to the debate on Wednesday.

Read more: Karnataka Railway Officer Held For Taking Bribe To Help Candidates Pass Govt Job Exams