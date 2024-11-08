Condition Of Mango Kernel Poisoning Patients Improving

Cuttack: After five days of intensive care and treatment by the specialists, the conditions of both the Kandhamal patients, who were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital here last week in critical condition, is now significantly improving, said the treating doctors here on Friday.
The two women patients fell critically ill after consuming contaminated mango kernel and were initially admitted in the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.
"Both, 30-year-old Tuni Majhi and 30-year-old Jeeta Majhi underwent third sitting of dialysis here on Friday”, informed Medicine specialist Dr Jayant Panda, who is heading a team of doctors attending to these patients.
The patients are conscious and are able to talk and interact with others, Dr Panda added.
They were showing symptoms of high fever, persistent vomiting and signs of liver infection, the doctor said. Doctors drawn from Medicine, Hepatology and Nephrology departments are attending to them round-the-clock.
Following directions from Odisha health minister Mukesh Mahaling, who visited the patients on Monday, the best possible treatment is now being provided to them, Panda said adding that the patients would be kept under observation for some more time.
This comes amid a political slugfest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress party in the state over the alleged death of two women in Kandhmal district due to food poisoning after eating mango kernels.