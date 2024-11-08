ETV Bharat / state

Condition Of Mango Kernel Poisoning Patients Improving

Cuttack: After five days of intensive care and treatment by the specialists, the conditions of both the Kandhamal patients, who were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital here last week in critical condition, is now significantly improving, said the treating doctors here on Friday.

The two women patients fell critically ill after consuming contaminated mango kernel and were initially admitted in the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

"Both, 30-year-old Tuni Majhi and 30-year-old Jeeta Majhi underwent third sitting of dialysis here on Friday”, informed Medicine specialist Dr Jayant Panda, who is heading a team of doctors attending to these patients.

The patients are conscious and are able to talk and interact with others, Dr Panda added.