Concrete Raft Of Ahmedabad's Vishv Umiyadham To Be India's Largest

Ahmedabad: The country's largest concrete raft, measuring 8,57,500 cubic feet, is being built for the Vishv Umiyadham at the Jaspur village of Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The temple, to be the world's tallest at 504 feet, will be coming up on 100 bighas with a budget of Rs 2,000 crore to combine patriotism with spirituality.

RR Patel, president of Vishv Umiyadham, said, "Vishv Umiya Foundation is constructing Umiyadham in 60 60-acre area for Rs 2,000 crore in Ahmedabad...1551 pillars form the base of Umiyadham. The large concrete raft with record dimensions is being constructed in three days by September 17. The temple construction will be completed in the next 2 years, to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister...We are getting full cooperation from the Government of India and the State government."

"This will be considered as the ninth wonder of the world. The raft casting of which is being completed continuously in three days. This is the largest fast raft in the world and the first made in India in the religious field. About 24,000 cubic meters (8.57 lakh cubic feet) of concrete raft is being filled, which will continue for three days," he added.