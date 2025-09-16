Concrete Raft Of Ahmedabad's Vishv Umiyadham To Be India's Largest
RR Patel, president of Vishv Umiyadham, said the temple construction will be completed in the next 2 years, to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.
Published : September 16, 2025 at 8:10 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The country's largest concrete raft, measuring 8,57,500 cubic feet, is being built for the Vishv Umiyadham at the Jaspur village of Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The temple, to be the world's tallest at 504 feet, will be coming up on 100 bighas with a budget of Rs 2,000 crore to combine patriotism with spirituality.
RR Patel, president of Vishv Umiyadham, said, "Vishv Umiya Foundation is constructing Umiyadham in 60 60-acre area for Rs 2,000 crore in Ahmedabad...1551 pillars form the base of Umiyadham. The large concrete raft with record dimensions is being constructed in three days by September 17. The temple construction will be completed in the next 2 years, to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister...We are getting full cooperation from the Government of India and the State government."
"This will be considered as the ninth wonder of the world. The raft casting of which is being completed continuously in three days. This is the largest fast raft in the world and the first made in India in the religious field. About 24,000 cubic meters (8.57 lakh cubic feet) of concrete raft is being filled, which will continue for three days," he added.
"A skill university for youth and women, a hospital, a hostel and a sports complex are also being constructed here...We express gratitude towards Adani Cement for supplying cement for this project," he added. He said the temple will also ensure social empowerment through its activities.
Patel said Vishv Umiyadham is not only a symbol of Patidars, but the entire Sanatan Dharma. It is the abode of all communities.
The Umiyadham temple's architecture has a blend of Indo-German design. The main temple will be 100 feet high, while the sanctum sanctorum, where the idol of the goddess will be placed, will be 51 feet high. According to the temple trust, the six-foot idol of the goddess will be made of gold, while Nandi, her carrier, will be made of silver. The construction of the temple will follow the Vastu and will be built only with granite and white marble.
