Sabarimala Pilgrimage: Devotional Hub With International Standard To Come Up At Erumeli

The Housing Board plans to develop international standard devotional hub at its Erumeli site in three phases, with the initial focus on affordable parking facilities.

Devotees pay obeisance at Sabarimala Temple
Devotees pay obeisance at Sabarimala Temple (ANI)
By PTI

Published : 2 minutes ago

Kottayam: A devotional hub with international standards, including a convention centre, will be developed at Erumeli after the conclusion of the Sabarimala pilgrimage season this year, Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan has said. The minister made this announcement on Wednesday while inaugurating a new vehicle parking facility under the Housing Board at Cheriyambalam, Erumeli, for the Sabarimala season.

According to the minister, an additional Rs 20 lakh from the flood relief fund will be allocated to improve the road on both sides of the parking area. A press release from the state government stated that the Housing Board plans to develop an international-standard devotional hub at its site in Erumeli. The project will proceed in three phases, with the first phase focused on providing affordable parking facilities.

The second phase will add eateries, a refreshment centre, a cafeteria, and restrooms, while the third phase will include guest houses, cottages, dormitories, and supporting facilities, added the release. Currently, the parking facility has been set up at half of the six-and-a-half-acre site owned by the Kerala State Housing Board near Cheriyambalam, the release said. The Sabarimala Mandala-Makaravilaku festival will commence on November 16.

