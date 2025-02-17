Concerns Over Appointment Lead To Postponement Of Waqf Board Chairman Election In Karnataka

Bengaluru: The election for the Chairman of the Karnataka Waqf Board has been postponed indefinitely citing ill health of the Regional Commissioner, who was supposed to oversee the election process, according to a notification issued by the Government of Karnataka.

However, Rights activist Syed Ashraf, speaking to ETV Bharat, claimed it is due to the intervention of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in response to concerns raised about the appointment process.



A notification from the office of the Regional Commissioner, Revenue Department, cited health reasons for delaying the election, which was originally scheduled for February 17, 2025. The election was to take place at the Karnataka Board of Auqaf office on Cunningham Road, Bengaluru, under the supervision of the Regional Commissioner. However, the notification stated that due to the official’s health condition, the election has been postponed, with a new date yet to be announced.

The election had been met with significant opposition, with allegations that Minority Affairs Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan was set to appoint Anwar Basha as the Chairman. Basha has been accused of involvement in waqf land encroachments, and several nominated board members reportedly face criminal charges.

Addressing the issue, Syed Ashraf stated, "Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's decision to postpone the election is a victory for justice. It prevents the appointment of individuals with questionable backgrounds to key positions by Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan."

In a press conference, Syed Ashraf and Karnataka Congress leader Obaidulla Sharif alleged that Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan had been appointing his close associates to key posts in the Minority Affairs Department, including the Waqf Board, which operates as an autonomous body. They claimed this violated constitutional principles and ignored merit-based selection.

Both leaders had urged the Chief Minister to intervene and ensure that individuals with criminal backgrounds are not appointed to the Waqf Board, emphasising the need for transparency and accountability in the process.