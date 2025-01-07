Complaint Filed in Sultanpur Court against Amit Shah for 'Controversial' Statement on Ambedkar

Sultanpur: A complaint has been filed in Sultanpur's MP-MLA court seeking action against Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allegedly making a controversial statement on Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar. The hearing on this case is scheduled for January 15. The petition was filed by Ramkhelawan, a resident of Bankepur Saraiya under Dhammaur police station limits.

Petitioner Ramkhelawan said that Home Minister Amit Shah had made a controversial statement against the architect of the Constitution of India, Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar, in the House on December 17, 2024. He had said, 'Ambedkar-Ambedkar has become a fashion. If you had taken the name of God so much, you would have gone to heaven for seven lives.' The petitioner said that Amit Shah made such a comment against the one because of whose contributions he is the Home Minister today.

During the hearing in the MPLA court on Tuesday, Ramkhelawan told the court that on 24 December 2024, he had jointly given a complaint to the Superintendent of Police along with the Bahujan Samaj Party. But no action was taken by the police, he said.

In protest against Amit Shah's statement, Congress protested across the country under the leadership of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. In Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party held dharnas and protests against Amit Shah at various places. Following the example of opposition parties, Bahujan Samaj Party also took to the streets with its workers a few days later and protested against the statement given by Amit Shah.