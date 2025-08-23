ETV Bharat / state

Complaint Filed Against Tejashwi Yadav In Delhi For Controversial Remarks Against PM Modi

BJP leaders across Delhi, UP, and Maharashtra have lodged cases against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, accusing him of posting objectionable remarks targeting Prime Minister Modi.

K S Duggal
BJP Leader K S Duggal after filing the complaint. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 23, 2025 at 9:37 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: Tejashwi Yadav, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader, faces mounting legal trouble after multiple complaints were filed against him for allegedly making objectionable remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP South Delhi District Vice President K S Duggal filed the latest complaint on Yadav, at the Govindpuri Police Station in New Delhi. Duggal alleged that a post from RJD’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday morning carried objectionable comments along with a photograph of Prime Minister Modi. He claimed the post was made at Yadav’s direction and said it had “hurt the sentiments of people across the country.” A copy of the post was also submitted as evidence. Police have begun an investigation into the matter.

This is not an isolated case. FIRs have already been lodged against Yadav in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. In Shahjahanpur, UP, BJP Metropolitan President Shilpi Gupta filed a complaint at Sadar Bazar police station, while another BJP leader in Maharashtra has also moved against him.

With cases stacking up in multiple states, the controversy over Yadav’s remarks shows no signs of slowing, adding to his political and legal challenges.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi-Tejashwi Yadav’s 'Voter Rights' Yatra Will Mark Virtual Launch Of INDIA Bloc's Bihar Poll Campaign

INDIA Bloc Upbeat Over Initial Response To Rahul Gandhi-Tejashwi Yadav’s Bihar Yatra

New Delhi: Tejashwi Yadav, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader, faces mounting legal trouble after multiple complaints were filed against him for allegedly making objectionable remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP South Delhi District Vice President K S Duggal filed the latest complaint on Yadav, at the Govindpuri Police Station in New Delhi. Duggal alleged that a post from RJD’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday morning carried objectionable comments along with a photograph of Prime Minister Modi. He claimed the post was made at Yadav’s direction and said it had “hurt the sentiments of people across the country.” A copy of the post was also submitted as evidence. Police have begun an investigation into the matter.

This is not an isolated case. FIRs have already been lodged against Yadav in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. In Shahjahanpur, UP, BJP Metropolitan President Shilpi Gupta filed a complaint at Sadar Bazar police station, while another BJP leader in Maharashtra has also moved against him.

With cases stacking up in multiple states, the controversy over Yadav’s remarks shows no signs of slowing, adding to his political and legal challenges.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi-Tejashwi Yadav’s 'Voter Rights' Yatra Will Mark Virtual Launch Of INDIA Bloc's Bihar Poll Campaign

INDIA Bloc Upbeat Over Initial Response To Rahul Gandhi-Tejashwi Yadav’s Bihar Yatra

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

OBJECTIONABLE POST ON PM MODIRJD LEADER TEJASHWI YADAVBIHAR ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2025TEJASHWI YADAV

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

From Raigarh to Everest: A Young Man's Environmental Crusade on Two Wheels

Sowing Seeds Of Self-Reliance Samastipur's Organic Farming Icon Anju Kumari Makes Way To Rashtrapati Bhavan

'Horse Of Hunger' Rides To Srinagar Raj Bhawan With A Plea For Survival

Gulab Jamun Fed To Donkey For Rain In Rajasthan Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.