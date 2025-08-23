ETV Bharat / state

Complaint Filed Against Tejashwi Yadav In Delhi For Controversial Remarks Against PM Modi

New Delhi: Tejashwi Yadav, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader, faces mounting legal trouble after multiple complaints were filed against him for allegedly making objectionable remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP South Delhi District Vice President K S Duggal filed the latest complaint on Yadav, at the Govindpuri Police Station in New Delhi. Duggal alleged that a post from RJD’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday morning carried objectionable comments along with a photograph of Prime Minister Modi. He claimed the post was made at Yadav’s direction and said it had “hurt the sentiments of people across the country.” A copy of the post was also submitted as evidence. Police have begun an investigation into the matter.

This is not an isolated case. FIRs have already been lodged against Yadav in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. In Shahjahanpur, UP, BJP Metropolitan President Shilpi Gupta filed a complaint at Sadar Bazar police station, while another BJP leader in Maharashtra has also moved against him.