Complaint Filed Against Puja Khedkar's Father For Obstructing Government Work

Pune: Dilip Khedkar, the father of former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, has been accused of hindering government operations and has been the target of a complaint application at the Bund Garden police station. Manorama, Puja's mother, was recently taken into custody for reportedly pointing a pistol at a farmer in Mulshi.



On Wednesday, August 7, Tehsildar Deepak Akde submitted his complaint at the police station. A probe has been duly initiated by the police to investigate the matter. The complaint application is likely to make Dilip Khedkar's troubles worse.



Puja Khedkar was sent to the Collectorate of Pune. As per sources, during training, Khedkar demanded a separate cabin, illegally putting a red-blue beacon and a Government of Maharashtra plate on her private car. Both staff for office work and separate chambers are not provided to officers undergoing training.



The UPSC disqualified Ms. Khedkar from taking any more exams and canceled her candidature on July 31. She was accused of “misrepresenting information” in her application for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2022. Additionally, Ms. Khedkar was charged cheating and wrongly availing of the OBC and disability quota benefits.

On Thursday, August 8, she approached the Delhi High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the criminal case against her. Her plea for pre-arrest bail is scheduled for hearing before Justice Subramonium Prasad on Friday, August 9.

"Custodial interrogation of the accused is required to unearth the whole conspiracy and to establish involvement of the other persons involved in conspiracy," the sessions court had said earlier commenting on the case.