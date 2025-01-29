ETV Bharat / state

Bihar: Complaint Filed Against Congress President Kharge Over Controversial Statement On Maha Kumbh Bathing

Muzaffarpur: A legal complaint has been filed against Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge for his controversial remarks on bathing in the Ganges during the Maha Kumbh Mela, accusing him of hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus.

The complaint was lodged by Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha in the Chef Judicial Magistrate Court of Muzaffarpur in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. The matter is scheduled for a hearing on February 3. According to the plaintiff, Kharge's statement, made during a rally in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh was an "attempt to exploit religious sentiments for political purposes".

In his speech, Kharge questioned whether taking a dip in the Ganges could remove poverty or unemployment, suggesting that it did not provide any real solutions to people's struggles.

Advocate Ojha argued that the Congress President's comments were offensive to the Hindu faith, stating that it undermined the spiritual importance of the Ganges and Maha Kumbh. The complaint also accuses Kharge of "creating a religious imbalance" in society.