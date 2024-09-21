BJP Files Police Complaint Seeking Action against Rahul Gandhi for 'Anti-National Comments in US'

Ajmer: BJP workers lodged a complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Kotwali police station here on Saturday. They also demanded immediate legal action against him. The police did not register a case on this complaint yet but they said that further action will be taken after investigating the matter.

BJP SC Morcha President Mukesh Kumar Khinchayi lodged the complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. During this time, many other local party officials and workers including city BJP President Ramesh Soni were present with him.

On the other hand, BJP SC Morcha District President Mukesh Kumar said that Rahul Gandhi meets Pakistan-backed anti-India people in America, which shows that he stands with terrorists. "Rahul Gandhi seeks support from forces that break the country. At the same time, by doing politics of reservation and caste, he is making one caste fight with another caste in the country," he said.

Kumar further said that speaking in a foreign land, Rahul Gandhi expressed his intention to end the reservation of tribals and backward classes. Therefore, a complaint has been made to register a case against him in Kotwali police station. He said that Rahul Gandhi has also insulted the Sikh community. "The Congress leader had said on foreign soil that Sikhs in India will have to take permission to wear turban and Kada. By making such statements, he has hurt the religious sentiments of the people of the Sikh community. He has also put the unity of the country in danger," Kumar said.

Rahul doing anti-national activities abroad: Ajmer city president of the party Ramesh Soni said that the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had made statements that hurt public sentiments during his foreign trip recently. Soni said that Rahul Gandhi's statements are indicative of divisive mentality on the basis of religion, language and caste, which is an anti-national act.

Soni said that during his stay in America, Rahul Gandhi has tarnished India's image on the world stage. He said that Rahul Gandhi's meeting with representatives of anti-India forces is not only suspicious but also objectionable. His act can create social, economic and political instability in India. This is likely to cause huge damage to the country.

Meanwhile, Kotwali police station in-charge Virendra Singh said that a complaint has been received against MP Rahul Gandhi from BJP SC Morcha president Mukesh Kumar. At present, the complaint is being investigated. The case has not been registered.