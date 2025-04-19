ETV Bharat / state

Complainant In Case Against SP Leader Azam Khan Stages Protest Outside SP Rampur's Office

Rampur: The plaintiff in the cases against senior Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh Minister, Azam Khan has protested outside the office of SP Rampur over alleged beating by Khan's henchmen.

Abrar Hussain, the plaintiff in the case against Khan, lodged the protest outside the SP office by taking off his clothes. A video of Hussain's protest is being widely shared.

Hussain is seen crying in the video claiming that some people came in a black car and beat him up in front of a police post.

“They asked me to withdraw the case filed against Azam Khan and beat me badly,” he said in the video. Hussain has also demanded the removal of Mandi Chowki in-charge for his alleged inaction in the matter. He said that the video of Khan's henchmen beating him has been caught on CCTV camera.

The security personnel at the SP Rampur's office somehow pacified Hussain after which he called off the protest.