Complainant In Case Against SP Leader Azam Khan Stages Protest Outside SP Rampur's Office

Rampur: The plaintiff in the cases against senior Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh Minister, Azam Khan has protested outside the office of SP Rampur over alleged beating by Khan's henchmen.
Abrar Hussain, the plaintiff in the case against Khan, lodged the protest outside the SP office by taking off his clothes. A video of Hussain's protest is being widely shared.
Hussain is seen crying in the video claiming that some people came in a black car and beat him up in front of a police post.
“They asked me to withdraw the case filed against Azam Khan and beat me badly,” he said in the video. Hussain has also demanded the removal of Mandi Chowki in-charge for his alleged inaction in the matter. He said that the video of Khan's henchmen beating him has been caught on CCTV camera.
The security personnel at the SP Rampur's office somehow pacified Hussain after which he called off the protest.
Thana Ganj police has registered an FIR against three people identified as Shahab, Hanif and Mushtaq.
Hussain is the plaintiff in a case related to alleged illegal demolition by Khan during the previous SP government in Uttar Pradesh. Khan, who was booked on two charges, has been sentenced to 10 years on one charge while his bail has been rejected with regard to the second charge.
Hussain said, “I was taking tea at Mandi Chowk when these miscreants from Kashipur came there. They told me that I have got Azam Khan punished and his bail has been rejected in one case. They threatened to kill me”.
However, Police station in-charge Pawan Sharma while downplaying Hussain's allegations, said that the matter is related to a dispute regarding parking the bike.
“The fight took place over that. Three people have been booked for disturbing peace,” he said.
