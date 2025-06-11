ETV Bharat / state

Company Develops Non-Flammable Thermocol Using Agri Waste

The bio-thermocol has been prepared using agricultural waste and mushroom mycelium and is biodegradable and non-flammable.

Roco Biotech has introduced a new variant of non-flammable bio-thermocol using agricultural waste
Mycelium Packaging Thermocol (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 11, 2025 at 10:18 PM IST

1 Min Read

Chennai: Roco Biotech has introduced a new variant of non-flammable bio-thermocol using agricultural waste.

The bio-thermocol has been prepared using agricultural waste and mushroom mycelium and is biodegradable and non-flammable.

Roco Biotech is utilising agricultural waste and helping farmers earn a decent income. Thermocol is a type of plastic made of polystyrene. It is used as a material to block heat and protect goods and is used to ship goods safely.

Roco Biotech has named its new thermocol mycelium packaging. The company's founder Anand Srinivasan and Assistant Technical Officer Swathi said, "We have introduced mycelium packaging as an alternative to the conventional thermocol for packing and transporting goods."

They said the company procures waste material such as straw, sugarcane bagasse, corn waste, coconut fiber, banana fiber, etc. from nearby agricultural farms. The material are ground into small powders and thermocol is made using the mycelium method.

"The special feature of this thermocol is that it does not catch fire. It does not break because it is light in weight. Currently, we are producing 4 tonnes per month at a small-scale factory. In the coming years, we will expand the production to 40 to 50 tonnes," Srinivasan said.

He added, "We are manufacturing it using only agricultural waste materials without causing any harm to the environment. CIPET has certified the Mycelium Packaging Thermocol".

Chennai: Roco Biotech has introduced a new variant of non-flammable bio-thermocol using agricultural waste.

The bio-thermocol has been prepared using agricultural waste and mushroom mycelium and is biodegradable and non-flammable.

Roco Biotech is utilising agricultural waste and helping farmers earn a decent income. Thermocol is a type of plastic made of polystyrene. It is used as a material to block heat and protect goods and is used to ship goods safely.

Roco Biotech has named its new thermocol mycelium packaging. The company's founder Anand Srinivasan and Assistant Technical Officer Swathi said, "We have introduced mycelium packaging as an alternative to the conventional thermocol for packing and transporting goods."

They said the company procures waste material such as straw, sugarcane bagasse, corn waste, coconut fiber, banana fiber, etc. from nearby agricultural farms. The material are ground into small powders and thermocol is made using the mycelium method.

"The special feature of this thermocol is that it does not catch fire. It does not break because it is light in weight. Currently, we are producing 4 tonnes per month at a small-scale factory. In the coming years, we will expand the production to 40 to 50 tonnes," Srinivasan said.

He added, "We are manufacturing it using only agricultural waste materials without causing any harm to the environment. CIPET has certified the Mycelium Packaging Thermocol".

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

THERMOCOLROCO BIOTECHNON FLAMMABLETAMIL NADU

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.