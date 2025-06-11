Company Develops Non-Flammable Thermocol Using Agri Waste

Chennai: Roco Biotech has introduced a new variant of non-flammable bio-thermocol using agricultural waste.

The bio-thermocol has been prepared using agricultural waste and mushroom mycelium and is biodegradable and non-flammable.

Roco Biotech is utilising agricultural waste and helping farmers earn a decent income. Thermocol is a type of plastic made of polystyrene. It is used as a material to block heat and protect goods and is used to ship goods safely.

Roco Biotech has named its new thermocol mycelium packaging. The company's founder Anand Srinivasan and Assistant Technical Officer Swathi said, "We have introduced mycelium packaging as an alternative to the conventional thermocol for packing and transporting goods."



They said the company procures waste material such as straw, sugarcane bagasse, corn waste, coconut fiber, banana fiber, etc. from nearby agricultural farms. The material are ground into small powders and thermocol is made using the mycelium method.

"The special feature of this thermocol is that it does not catch fire. It does not break because it is light in weight. Currently, we are producing 4 tonnes per month at a small-scale factory. In the coming years, we will expand the production to 40 to 50 tonnes," Srinivasan said.

He added, "We are manufacturing it using only agricultural waste materials without causing any harm to the environment. CIPET has certified the Mycelium Packaging Thermocol".