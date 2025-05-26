ETV Bharat / state

Two Companies To Set Up Industrial Units In Kuppam, Create 8,000 Jobs: Andhra CM

Kuppam: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said two companies were allotted land here in Chittoor district to establish industrial units, which will create up to 8,000 jobs.

The Chief Minister noted that Shreeja Milk Producer Organisation will set up a dairy and animal feed processing unit while Mother Dairy will set up a fruit pulp processing unit.

"Met representatives from the Shreeja Milk Producer Organisation and Mother Dairy, in Kuppam. We discussed their transformative investment plans to achieve Zero Poverty, which aligns with our vision for Swarna Andhra. In line with this vision, the companies have been allotted land to establish industrial units in Kuppam," said Naidu in a post on 'X'.