CPI(M) Leader Tarigami Decries Fresh Civilian Deaths In Jammu And Kashmir

Jammu: Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader and former MLA from south Kashmir’s Kulgam, M Y Tarigami, has expressed deep concern over the recent civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir.

CPI (M) Leader, M Y Tarigami (ETV Bharat)

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Tarigami highlighted unemployment, inflation, and the recent incidents of violence, including the civilian killing in Behibagh, Kulgam, and the Baramulla truck driver’s killing, as “major challenges that need immediate attention from the government.”

The senior Communist leader stated that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are grappling with severe unemployment. “Our youth are suffering, and rising inflation has made life even more difficult for the common man,” he said, stressing that these issues remain persistent and require urgent resolution.

“A very unfortunate incident occurred in Behibagh, Kulgam, where a civilian was killed by militants. A similar incident was reported today from north Kashmir’s Baramulla, where forces killed a civilian (truck driver). Such incidents must be condemned,” Tarigami said.

He urged the BJP-led central government to take responsibility and ensure that law and order are maintained in accordance with the Constitution.

“The central government has yet to restore the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, which has not only hurt the sentiments of the people but also impacted the functioning of the administration,” he added.

Read More: