Violent Unrest in Jodhpur Amid Dispute Over Eidgah, 43 Held

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): Violent clashes erupted in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, resulting in the arrest of at least 43 individuals following a dispute over an illegal construction on disputed land in Soor Sagar area. The conflict initially stemmed from disagreements over the construction of a gate near an eidgah, violating a 15-year-old agreement between two communities.

The situation escalated on Friday night when tensions flared into stone-pelting between the groups, leading to injuries to two policemen and extensive damage to property.

According to Jodhpur West DCP Rajesh Kumar Yadav, the clash centered around the construction of the gate at the backside of the eidgah near Rajaram Circle. Local opposition to the gate's construction escalated into violence, with mobs from both communities hurling stones at each other.

ADCP Nishant Bhardwaj said, "We received information about stone pelting at around 6-7 pm in Subhash Chowk and near by areas. The police teams were immediately rushed to the spot. A case has been registered and many people have been arrested."

Police efforts to intervene were met with resistance, including attacks with petrol bombs. In response, police dispersed the crowd using batons and even deployed tear gas shells.

The confrontation resulted in significant damage including a shop and a tractor set ablaze, and a jeep vandalized. Additional reinforcements were deployed to restore order, with heavy police presence maintained in the area.

Police commissioner Rajendra Singh confirmed the filing of two FIRs based on complaints from both factions, underscoring the gravity of the situation. Efforts to apprehend suspects involved in the clashes are ongoing, with raids conducted in the locality to detain perpetrators.

In response to the situation, Soor Sagar MLA Devendra Joshi and city MLA Atul Bhansali expressed concern over the incidents, attributing them to a resistance against the government's policies.