Clashes In Surat After Stone Pelting Incident At Ganesh Chaturthi Pandal; 32 Arrested

Surat (Gujarat): Communal tension prevailed in Gujarat's Surat on Monday, a day after an alleged stone pelting incident at a religious gathering in the Sayedpura area of the city, with police detaining over 30 people so far.

The incident took place on Sunday night when some minors allegedly pelted stones at Ganesh Chaturthi pandal, leading to the clashes, police said. Following it, scores of residents gathered at the Sayedpura Police Station demanding action against the culprits. Another group, comprising nearly 300 people, also gathered outside the police station against some minors being detained.

Subsequently, the two groups pelted stones at each other, triggering clashes, which prompted police to resort to lathi-charge and teargas shelling to disperse the mob. Many cops were reportedly in the clashes, and a police vehicle was also damaged.

Amid the unrest, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi attempted to defuse the situation. He said that all the persons involved in the stone pelting act had been apprehended.

Meanwhile, security has beefed up across Surat. Anupam Gehlot, the Surat Police Commissioner, told ANI that they have stationed around 1,000 police personnel in the area to maintain peace and prevent any further disturbances.