Clashes In Surat After Stone Pelting Incident At Ganesh Chaturthi Pandal; 32 Arrested

Surat (Gujarat): Communal tension prevailed in Gujarat's Surat on Monday, a day after an alleged stone pelting incident at a religious gathering in the Sayedpura area of the city, with police detaining over 30 people so far.
The incident took place on Sunday night when some minors allegedly pelted stones at Ganesh Chaturthi pandal, leading to the clashes, police said. Following it, scores of residents gathered at the Sayedpura Police Station demanding action against the culprits. Another group, comprising nearly 300 people, also gathered outside the police station against some minors being detained.
Subsequently, the two groups pelted stones at each other, triggering clashes, which prompted police to resort to lathi-charge and teargas shelling to disperse the mob. Many cops were reportedly in the clashes, and a police vehicle was also damaged.
Amid the unrest, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi attempted to defuse the situation. He said that all the persons involved in the stone pelting act had been apprehended.
Meanwhile, security has beefed up across Surat. Anupam Gehlot, the Surat Police Commissioner, told ANI that they have stationed around 1,000 police personnel in the area to maintain peace and prevent any further disturbances.
According to him, the police resorted to lathi-charge and tear gas to disperse the mob and restore order. "Some children pelted stones at a Ganesh pandal, after which a clash broke out. The police immediately took away those children from there...Police were immediately deployed in the area...All the accused who were involved in the peace disturbance are being arrested," he said.
Police have so far detained 32 people and registered two different FIRs in connection with these incidents, according to PTI. Meanwhile, Sanghvi and local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Kanti Balar visited the area to calm the anger. Sanghvi appreciated the police's swift action to identify and apprehend the perpetrators. He assured that strict action would be taken against those involved.
Similar Violence In Madhya Pradesh
Similar tension prevailed in Ratlam city of Madhya Pradesh after a mob damaged properties and went on a rampage following an alleged stone-pelting incident on a Ganesh Chaturthi procession on Saturday night.
Police said the stone-pelting incident was reported in the Mochipura area on Saturday. “An FIR was registered against unknown persons in connection with this case," Superintendent of Police Rahul Kumar Lodha said.
