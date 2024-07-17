ETV Bharat / state

Communal Harmony: Odisha Hindu Family Observing Muharram For 360 Years

Sambalpur (Odisha): In a rare display of communal harmony, a Hindu family from Odisha's Sambalpur district continued its 360-year-old tradition of taking out a tazia on the occasion of Muharram.

The Padihary family in Modipara of Sambalpur has been observing Muharram since 1664. The family observes abstinence, fast and take out processions on Muharram to pay homage to Imam Hassan and Imam Hussain. It takes out a tazia, a replica of the tomb of Imam Hussain, annually to commemorate Muharram, family members said.

According to members of the Padhiary family, the tradition of taking out a tazia to commemorate Muharram was started by their ancestor Jayadeb Padhiary. It is believed that two maulanas (learned Muslim leaders) had come to Sambalpur and stayed at their home.

Later they sought permission from the then ruler of Sambalpur to commemorate Muharram with a tazia procession. Sambalpur King Chhatra Sai had agreed to their request and Muharram procession was taken out.