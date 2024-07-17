ETV Bharat / state

Communal Harmony: Odisha Hindu Family Observing Muharram For 360 Years

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 17, 2024, 4:46 PM IST

Padihary family in Modipara of Odisha's Sambalpur district has been taking out a tazia to commemorate Muharram since 1964. The neighbours also join in the procession.

Communal Harmony: Odisha Hindu Family Observing Muharram For 360 Years
Odisha family taking out tazia (ETV Bharat Photo)

Sambalpur (Odisha): In a rare display of communal harmony, a Hindu family from Odisha's Sambalpur district continued its 360-year-old tradition of taking out a tazia on the occasion of Muharram.

The Padihary family in Modipara of Sambalpur has been observing Muharram since 1664. The family observes abstinence, fast and take out processions on Muharram to pay homage to Imam Hassan and Imam Hussain. It takes out a tazia, a replica of the tomb of Imam Hussain, annually to commemorate Muharram, family members said.

According to members of the Padhiary family, the tradition of taking out a tazia to commemorate Muharram was started by their ancestor Jayadeb Padhiary. It is believed that two maulanas (learned Muslim leaders) had come to Sambalpur and stayed at their home.

Later they sought permission from the then ruler of Sambalpur to commemorate Muharram with a tazia procession. Sambalpur King Chhatra Sai had agreed to their request and Muharram procession was taken out.

After the two maulanas died, the Padhiary family started the annual tradition of observing Muharram because prior to their death, both had requested them to continue the tradition. Since then, the family takes out a tazia on Muharram.

"Like my forefathers, we take out a tazia every year,” said Rajendra Padhiary, a family member. The Padhiary family organises the event without help from anyone. The family takes out a tazia by itself and the neighbours join in the Muharram procession.

Read more

Communal Harmony or Goof-up by Authorities? Over 9000 Hindu Children Enrolled in Madrassas in Madhya Pradesh

Sambalpur (Odisha): In a rare display of communal harmony, a Hindu family from Odisha's Sambalpur district continued its 360-year-old tradition of taking out a tazia on the occasion of Muharram.

The Padihary family in Modipara of Sambalpur has been observing Muharram since 1664. The family observes abstinence, fast and take out processions on Muharram to pay homage to Imam Hassan and Imam Hussain. It takes out a tazia, a replica of the tomb of Imam Hussain, annually to commemorate Muharram, family members said.

According to members of the Padhiary family, the tradition of taking out a tazia to commemorate Muharram was started by their ancestor Jayadeb Padhiary. It is believed that two maulanas (learned Muslim leaders) had come to Sambalpur and stayed at their home.

Later they sought permission from the then ruler of Sambalpur to commemorate Muharram with a tazia procession. Sambalpur King Chhatra Sai had agreed to their request and Muharram procession was taken out.

After the two maulanas died, the Padhiary family started the annual tradition of observing Muharram because prior to their death, both had requested them to continue the tradition. Since then, the family takes out a tazia on Muharram.

"Like my forefathers, we take out a tazia every year,” said Rajendra Padhiary, a family member. The Padhiary family organises the event without help from anyone. The family takes out a tazia by itself and the neighbours join in the Muharram procession.

Read more

Communal Harmony or Goof-up by Authorities? Over 9000 Hindu Children Enrolled in Madrassas in Madhya Pradesh

TAGGED:

COMMUNAL HARMONYODISHA HINDU FAMILYTAZIA TO COMMEMORATE MUHARRAMHINDU FAMILY OBSERVES MUHARRAM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.