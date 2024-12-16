Communal Flare-Ups Have Decreased In Uttar Pradesh By 97-99% Since 2017: Yogi

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a dig at the erstwhile Opposition-led governments in Uttar Pradesh over handling incidents of communal flare-ups, claiming there has been a decrease in 97 to 99 percent cases since 2017.

Addressing the winter session of the state Assembly, Yogi cited figures of the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), saying the state has not witnessed a single incident of communal violence since 2017 while from 2012 to 2017 (during SP's tenure), there were 815 such incidents and 192 people were killed. Similarly, between 2007 and 2011, there were 616 incidents and 121 deaths.

Referring to the recent court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid that sparked communal tension, Yogi said that the atmosphere in Sambhal has been spoiled continuously since 1947. There were constant communal flare-ups from 1947 onwards. While there was one death in 1947, six persons were killed in the next year, he said.

According to the CM, there was a spike in communal clashes between 1958 and 1962. Five persons were killed in 1976 and 184 Hindus were collectively burnt in 1978 in Sambhal, Yogi claimed. After this, curfew was imposed for many months, he added. Then again, there were communal clashes from 1980 to 1982 and one person died every year. In 1968, four persons were killed and five deaths were registered between 1990 and 1992 while two died in 1996.

Yogi alleged that the Opposition turned a blind eye to violence against Hindus in Sambhal in the past saying, 209 Hindus have been killed in Sambhal since 1947 but nothing was said in favour of the innocent Hindus. "People, who are now shedding crocodile tears, did not utter two words about those innocent people who were killed in communal violence", he alleged.

Yogi further claimed that in a communal flare-up that happened in 1978, a Vaishya had lent money to everyone. Later, the hands and legs of the Hindus were chopped off for asking for money, he alleged.

Slamming the Opposition Yogi said, "How long will you mislead the public by hiding facts. A survey was conducted in Sambhal on the orders of the court. Jai Shri Ram is not a communal address and we don't do any work without taking Lord Ram's name."

Yogi said that Babar Nama also says that the structure in Sambhal was built by demolishing the Harihar temple. "Our Puranas say that the 10th incarnation of Lord Vishnu (Kalki) will appear in Sambhal," he said. It is believed that Kalki Avatar will end the Kaliyug and bring in the Satyayug.

On the instructions of the court, DM and SP was conducting the survey in a peaceful manner on November 19, 21 and 24. There was no disturbance during the first two days of the survey. Atmosphere deteriorated by the kind of speeches given before and during the Friday prayers on November 23. Our government has already said that we will make a judicial act and its report will be placed in the House," he said.

Earlier, the SP members had protested, saying the communal flare-ups are an indication of BJP government's failure to handle law and order.