Common Shelduck Travels 4,000 Kilometres To Revisit Keoladeo National Part AFter 10 Years

Bharatpur: The Common Shelduck, a rare migratory bird, has returned to Keoladeo National Park (Ghana Bird Sanctuary) after a gap of 10 years. This migratory visitor, known for its colourful plumage and long-distance journey, has travelled approximately 4,000 kilometres from Europe to reach the sanctuary, much to the delight of birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts.

The return of the Common Shelduck to the park is seen as a sign of successful conservation efforts and environmental balance. Director of Keoladeo National Park, Manas Singh confirmed the bird's arrival and attributed it to the favourable conditions in the park, particularly the abundant water resources this year.

Singh noted that the availability of water, especially from the Panchana Dam, played a significant role in attracting the bird back to the sanctuary.

The common Shelduck is a distinctive species with a body size similar to that of a short-necked swan. It has a unique appearance, with a pink-red beak, pink legs, and a dark green head and neck. Its belly is black, and its wings are adorned with striking, white, green, and brown stripes.

When in flight, the contrasting colours of its wings become even more pronounced, making the bird an impressive sight. The bird's length ranges from 58 to 67 cm, with a wingspan of 110 to 133 cm, and it weighs between 850 to 1,450 grams. The Common Shelduck has a lifespan of around 19 years, and its diet mainly consists of insects, worms, and small fish.

The return of the Common Shelduck is also a source of joy for nature lovers, as the park becomes home to over 350 species of birds, many of which are rare or endangered. Singh explains that there is a slight difference in the appearance of male and female Common Shelducks. During breeding, the male's beak turns bright red, and a raised knob forms on its forehead, while the female is slightly smaller and has a white marking on her face. Their offspring are typically white with black spots on their back and wings.

Keoladeo National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is renowned for its role as a critical habitat for migratory birds, especially during the winter months. The park administration has taken stringent measures to protect its ecosystem, ensuring that the sanctuary remains an ideal destination for migratory birds like the Common Shelduck.