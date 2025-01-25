ETV Bharat / state

Committee Formed To Probe Blast At Bhandara Ordnance Factory That Claimed 8 Lives

Smoke billows out after a blast at Ordnance Factory, in Bhandara on Friday. Reportedly, 12 people are trapped, with 2 rescued so far. ( ANI )

Nagpur: A committee has been formed to investigate the massive blast at the ordnance factory in eastern Maharashtra's Bhandara district that killed eight persons and left five others injured a day ago, officials said on Saturday.

The inquiry committee of the Deputy Commissioner of Labour (Central) Nagpur will begin its probe from Monday, they said.

Eight workers were killed and five others injured in the blast that ripped through the LTPE (Low Temperature Plastic Explosives) building number 23 in the HEX (High Energy Explosives) sub-division at the factory located in Jawahar Nagar area of Bhandara around 10.40 am on Friday.