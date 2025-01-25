ETV Bharat / state

Committee Formed To Probe Blast At Bhandara Ordnance Factory That Claimed 8 Lives

A top official said an inquiry committee of the Deputy Commissioner Labour (Central) Nagpur has been formed, and its work will begin on January 27.

Smoke billows out after a blast at Ordnance Factory, in Bhandara on Friday. Reportedly, 12 people are trapped, with 2 rescued so far. (ANI)
By PTI

Published : Jan 25, 2025, 5:35 PM IST

Nagpur: A committee has been formed to investigate the massive blast at the ordnance factory in eastern Maharashtra's Bhandara district that killed eight persons and left five others injured a day ago, officials said on Saturday.

The inquiry committee of the Deputy Commissioner of Labour (Central) Nagpur will begin its probe from Monday, they said.

Eight workers were killed and five others injured in the blast that ripped through the LTPE (Low Temperature Plastic Explosives) building number 23 in the HEX (High Energy Explosives) sub-division at the factory located in Jawahar Nagar area of Bhandara around 10.40 am on Friday.

Talking to PTI, a top official said an inquiry committee of the Deputy Commissioner Labour (Central) Nagpur, has been formed and it will begin its work on January 27.

In a statement issued on Friday evening, the Ordnance Factory Bhandara said it has constituted an investigation team to probe the reasons behind the blast.

Thirteen persons were working at the unit when the blast occurred. Its impact was so powerful that the building where it took place was completely destroyed.

