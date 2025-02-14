Committee For Implementation Of Uniform Civil Code In Gujarat Meets In New Delhi

New Delhi : A five-member high-level committee headed by Supreme Court Justice (Retd) Ranjana Desai met at Gujarat Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday to discuss the details of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) law for Gujarat.

The committee that includes retired senior IAS officer CL Meena, Advocate RC Kodekar, Former Vice Chancellor Dakshesh Thakar and Social Activist Gitaben Shroff discussed the proposed goals, scope and methods for the state. During the discussion, the Committee outlined its vision for a comprehensive review of the existing laws through inclusive consultation with various stakeholders. Its objective is to develop a progressive and uniform legal framework meant to ensure justice, equality and social equity for all citizens of the state of Gujarat. The panel stressed on the importance of inclusiveness, legal impartiality and uniformity in personal laws which can strengthen the social fabric of the state and ensure equal rights for women and children.

The high-level committee will submit its report to the Gujarat Government which is eagerly awaiting its recommendations. The report will play a significant role in shaping the future judicial framework of the state. The Uniform Civil Code attempts to establish a set of uniform personal laws which applies to all citizens irrespective of religion, gender or caste. It includes issues like marriage, divorce, adoption, property and succession.

Earlier, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had announced the formation of the five-member committee to assess the need for a Uniform Civil Code in Gujarat. As per a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, the decision is in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The committee is expected to submit its report within 45 days and the state government will take appropriate action based on its findings.