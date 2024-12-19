ETV Bharat / state

Commercial Flights Begin On Raipur-Ambikapur-Bilaspur Route In Chhattisgarh’s Surguja

MP Chintamani Maharaj flagged off the first Commercial flight services at Maa Mahamaya Airport, Sarguja in presence of CM Vishnu Deo Sai. ( ETV Bharat )

Surguja: Ending years of wait, commercial flight services finally commenced in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja on Thursday as regional carrier FlyBig started the operations on the Raipur-Ambikapur-Bilaspur route, fulfilling a long standing dream of the region's residents for air connectivity.

Surguja MP Chintamani Maharaj flagged off the first commercial flight at Maa Mahamaya Darima Airport, marking a historic moment for the district. Passengers expressed their excitement as FlyBig Airlines began its operations to Raipur and Bilaspur.

Planning about launching commercial flights in Surguja had been ongoing since 2017. The inauguration was made possible after extensive development of the airport, including the expansion of the runway and terminal facilities to accommodate a 19-seater aircraft.

CM’s greetings

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai congratulated people of Surguja on the launch of flight services in the district, calling it a “historic moment” for Chhattisgarh.

Speaking to the media at Raipur Airport, Vishnu Deo Sai highlighted the benefits of the service, including enhanced connectivity, boost in tourism and economic growth. “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, this significant step has been made possible, and people of Surguja can now travel across three cities for as low as Rs 999,” he added.