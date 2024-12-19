Commercial Flights Begin On Raipur-Ambikapur-Bilaspur Route In Chhattisgarh’s Surguja

Surguja: Ending years of wait, commercial flight services finally commenced in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja on Thursday as regional carrier FlyBig started the operations on the Raipur-Ambikapur-Bilaspur route, fulfilling a long standing dream of the region's residents for air connectivity.
Surguja MP Chintamani Maharaj flagged off the first commercial flight at Maa Mahamaya Darima Airport, marking a historic moment for the district. Passengers expressed their excitement as FlyBig Airlines began its operations to Raipur and Bilaspur.
Planning about launching commercial flights in Surguja had been ongoing since 2017. The inauguration was made possible after extensive development of the airport, including the expansion of the runway and terminal facilities to accommodate a 19-seater aircraft.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai congratulated people of Surguja on the launch of flight services in the district, calling it a “historic moment” for Chhattisgarh.
Speaking to the media at Raipur Airport, Vishnu Deo Sai highlighted the benefits of the service, including enhanced connectivity, boost in tourism and economic growth. “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, this significant step has been made possible, and people of Surguja can now travel across three cities for as low as Rs 999,” he added.
The CM also announced plans to connect Ambikapur with major cities like Varanasi, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Delhi, and Kolkata, aiming to complete the project soon. The state government has prioritized aviation in its new industrial policy, encouraging ventures like homestays and resorts, which will generate employment among the local youth.
To support the new service, extensive upgrades were made to Maa Mahamaya Airport, including a 1,920-meter airstrip and expanded terminal capacity to accommodate 72 passengers. Facilities such as an air traffic control system, anti-hijack room, weather office, and parking for 100 vehicles were developed. The airport also received Rs 47 crore for additional improvements, including the runway extension and the enhancement of terminal infrastructure.
The inaugural flight from Darima Airport witnessed lively scenes, as MP Chintamani Maharaj flagged off the 19-seater aircraft. Earlier, the plane landed from Raipur at 12:40 PM to a warm welcome from the MP, BJP workers, and locals, who greeted the passengers with garlands.
The airport, included under the UDAN scheme, has become a milestone in Surguja's development, providing essential connectivity and fostering regional growth.
