Comitted To Reviving Selam Steel Plant: Union Minister Kumaraswamy

Salem: Union Minister Kumaraswamy Gowda participated in International Yoga Day celebrations at Salem Steel Plant in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. This is his second visit to the Steel Plant after taking oath as the Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises. Speaking to reporters, the Minister said, "We are committed to revitalising this strategic asset. Speciality steel is the future, and Salem Steel plant can become more cost-efficient by using renewable energy, which includes solar and wind. There should be full capacity utilisation and deciding on the final product mix."

The visit concluded with a high-level review meeting chaired by the Minister along with CMD SAIL, JS Steel, and ED Salem Plant, which focused on transforming the Salem Steel Plant into a profitable and high-capacity unit. The discussions addressed key bottlenecks, explored strategic interventions, and prioritised increasing production in speciality steel, a segment vital for defence, railways, aerospace, and precision engineering.

Union Minister Kumaraswamy Gowda addressing media (ETV Bharat)

"Salem Steel plant earned an income of Rs 180 crore in the year 2003-2004. At that time, every family used the products produced by the Salem Steel plant. But, its production and business have gone down in the last 15 years. It has been decided to bring it back to its old level. For this, two groups have been formed. Those groups will take steps to improve the technology and business of producing products. I am sure that Salem Steel plant will grow again," he said.

He continued, "The union government led by Prime Minister Modi is taking steps to take the country on the path of development. The Salem Steel Plant will be protected. The work required for this is currently in the initial stage. The steel plant will definitely achieve good development in the next four to five months. The problems of the steel plant workers will also be resolved. The current goal is to expand technology and business," he said.