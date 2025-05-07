Come Chithirai, Madurai wears a festive look, a time to worship deity Kalanazhagar

MADURAI: Madurai city wears a festive look as soon as the month of Chithirai begins, marking the onset of famous 'Chithirai festival'. It is the time of rising of the deity Kalanazhagar in the Vaigai River. The festival is attended by over 1 million devotees.

Shops are open day and night - an exception in Madurai city only during the Chithirai festival. Streets around the Meenakshi Amman temple are bustling with crowd. The sale of the 'Thopparai' - used for pouring water by Kalanazhagar devotees near the Theradi on Keelamasi Street begin to pick up.

This Thopparai bowl is made of goatskin and is a leather water bag used for paying homage to the deity Kalanazhagar. The devotees fill this bowl with turmeric water and walk around pouring it on the people and the idol of the Kalanazhagar. The ritual of pouring water on the public in this manner is seen as a blessing of the god.

Nallathambi, a Kalanazhaga devotee from Virudhunagar who came to buy Thopparai, said, "For many generations, we have been fasting for Azhagar during the Chithirai festival and pouring water on the deity. After my father, I am now fasting for god Azhagar. Every time the devotees go to the Keelamasi Road Theradi in Madurai to buy Thopparai. Once a Thopparai is bought it can not be used for the second time. "We throw it in the Vaigai river. This time, I have come to Madurai to buy Thopparai. This is available only here, there is no chance of getting it anywhere else," said Nallathambi.

How to make a Thopparai

Meenakshi, who makes and sells Thopparai, said, "We live in Kariyapatti. Making Thopparai has been our profession for ages. We have been doing this as our spiritual duty for the devotees of Alaghar Malayan. We have been requesting authorities for many years to build a water tank for making Thopparai in the area.

"We collect these goat skins and go to Dindigul to clean them. This costs us between Rs. 10,000 and 30,000. The collected goat skins have to be soaked in lime for at least ten days. Then these are cleaned with Myrobalan and Karuvelamapattai powder, dried and preserved. We have been requesting a water tank to do all these tasks," she said.

Gurunathar Vellaiswamy from Kariyapatti said, "I have been doing the threshing for the last 45 years. My ancestors did the same work. We have been demanding for many years that a water tank be built to clean and maintain the sheepskin. But no one is interested in it. Kamaraj and MGR were elected to the assembly from our district. Similarly, Thangam Thennarasu, who is currently a minister, and his father Thangapandian were all elected from here and went to the assembly. Virudhunagar district has produced so many ministers and leaders but the demand remains unheeded."

"We are selling a pot of thistle starting from Rs 400 depending on its size. The profit we get from this is very minimal. We are undertaking this work considering it as a service to the goddess. All the wages to create this have to be paid by the devotees. Therefore, our request is that the Tamil Nadu government should fulfill our demand,” said Vellaiswamy.

He further said, "We buy sheep skins and soak them in water with limestone, remove hairs and soak them for four days. Then we wash them again in water and scrape them with a knife. After that, we bring the avaram flower plant and soak them in water along with the skin. After that, we add Myrobalan powder and Karuvelamapattai powder and soak them in water. After drying, we soak them in water again. We rub them with our feet and make them stiff."

"Only after completing the lengthy procedures, the sheep skin is suitable for use. Since we are traditionally familiar with this industry, we can make a water spout system only in the right leg hole of the goat. Others do not know anything about this. We will convert the left leg hole into a system for hanging on the shoulder," he explained.

"After having completed all these when we bring it to Madurai, the costs for labor and stitching are very high. Some of the skins are small and we do not make any profit from them. But we will sell them at the price we get without wasting them. We can buy garlands, sandhanam and some other items required for the festival anywhere else, but this topari is available only in Madurai," says Vellaiswamy.

The vendors prepare for this one-day festival six months in advance. After the festival is over, there is no more business for this, so they have to look for daily wage work.