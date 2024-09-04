Rajouri Encounter: Militants Escape, Security Forces Intensify Search Operation

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir): Security forces intensified search operations in the Thanamandi area of Rajouri district on Wednesday, a day after a brief encounter took place between them and suspected militants.
Police officials told ETV Bharat that an exchange of gunfire started around 7:30 PM on Tuesday when a joint team of police and Rashtriya Rifles (RR) soldiers approached Kariote village in the lower area of Thanamandi, following intelligence inputs of suspicious activities and the presence of militants. The militants fired a few shots before escaping under the cover of darkness during the retaliatory action. No injuries were reported in the gunfire.
Additional Forces Deployed
Following the gunfire, security forces deployed additional soldiers in the area and started a large-scale search operation to locate the militants. The police also conducted an intensive search operation in nearby areas of Thanamandi. The operation is ongoing, and further details are awaited.
Spike In Militant Activities in Jammu Division
Jammu region witnessed a sudden rise in militant encounters with the Pir Panjal range becoming a hotbed of activity lately, leading to significant losses to the security forces.
Intelligence agencies reportedly suggested that militants have relocated from Kashmir to the Jammu region's forest areas, including Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Kishtwar, and Kathua, following a major crackdown on their activities in the valley after the repeal of Article 370.
The shift has caught the security establishment off guard, with the Army suffering higher casualties in Jammu compared to Kashmir. Analysts said the situation demands a reassessment of security strategies to address the growing threat.
