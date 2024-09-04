ETV Bharat / state

Rajouri Encounter: Militants Escape, Security Forces Intensify Search Operation

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir): Security forces intensified search operations in the Thanamandi area of Rajouri district on Wednesday, a day after a brief encounter took place between them and suspected militants.

Police officials told ETV Bharat that an exchange of gunfire started around 7:30 PM on Tuesday when a joint team of police and Rashtriya Rifles (RR) soldiers approached Kariote village in the lower area of Thanamandi, following intelligence inputs of suspicious activities and the presence of militants. The militants fired a few shots before escaping under the cover of darkness during the retaliatory action. No injuries were reported in the gunfire.

Additional Forces Deployed

Following the gunfire, security forces deployed additional soldiers in the area and started a large-scale search operation to locate the militants. The police also conducted an intensive search operation in nearby areas of Thanamandi. The operation is ongoing, and further details are awaited.